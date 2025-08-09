Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 1316.04 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 21.51% to Rs 354.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 291.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 1316.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1514.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1316.041514.27 -13 OPM %37.1633.66 -PBDT615.92518.00 19 PBT366.27298.30 23 NP354.17291.48 22
