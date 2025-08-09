Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 309.52 croreNet profit of Excel Industries rose 8.83% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 309.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales309.52264.91 17 OPM %13.6414.55 -PBDT53.4149.23 8 PBT44.4641.12 8 NP33.7631.02 9
