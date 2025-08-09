Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 44.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 20.94 croreNet profit of Captain Pipes declined 44.94% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.9420.77 1 OPM %9.2212.57 -PBDT1.542.34 -34 PBT1.162.11 -45 NP0.871.58 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content