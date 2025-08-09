Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 25.55 croreNet profit of Danube Industries rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.5519.51 31 OPM %3.522.87 -PBDT0.420.31 35 PBT0.400.30 33 NP0.300.22 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content