Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2025.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd crashed 7.73% to Rs 217.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd tumbled 6.22% to Rs 359.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75190 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 731. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93431 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Metal, pharma top drag; IT bucks trend

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

'Rule of law demands it': SC backs Thug Life movie release in Karnataka

SBI CARD LOGO

SBI cardholders to pay more monthly: New rules for minimum amount due

Vesuvius India Ltd shed 5.69% to Rs 556.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8924 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 5.22% to Rs 486.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon