Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Diligent Industries declined 51.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.61% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.7226.305.593.690.661.110.390.840.290.60