Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.61% to Rs 22.72 croreNet profit of Diligent Industries declined 51.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.61% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.7226.30 -14 OPM %5.593.69 -PBDT0.661.11 -41 PBT0.390.84 -54 NP0.290.60 -52
