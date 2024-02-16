Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 13.61% to Rs 22.72 crore
Net profit of Diligent Industries declined 51.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.61% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.7226.30 -14 OPM %5.593.69 -PBDT0.661.11 -41 PBT0.390.84 -54 NP0.290.60 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Tech gains after Q3 PAT rises 52% YoY

Kushal Agarwal cultivating prosperity in Agriculture &amp; Food Processing Venture

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sheshadri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 3533.33% in the December 2023 quarter

TVS Motor Company subscribes to 28.57% stake in Indian Foundation for Quality Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon