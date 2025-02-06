Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Texyarn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 75.26 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 75.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales75.2676.14 -1 OPM %9.663.28 -PBDT4.88-0.27 LP PBT1.33-4.14 LP NP1.77-7.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESBI Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon