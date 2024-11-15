Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 113.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.95% to Rs 82.44 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 113.30% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.4467.05 23 OPM %14.2614.41 -PBDT9.668.26 17 PBT5.014.81 4 NP4.011.88 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content