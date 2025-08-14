Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejassvi Aaharam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tejassvi Aaharam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 15.38 crore

Net Loss of Tejassvi Aaharam reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.380 0 OPM %-0.780 -PBDT-0.22-0.19 -16 PBT-0.22-0.19 -16 NP-0.22-0.19 -16

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vishal Mega Mart posts over 37% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; store count rises to 717

Veronica Production standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

