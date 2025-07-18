Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 1161.08 crore

Net Loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 1161.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1069.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1161.081069.31 9 OPM %14.7713.37 -PBDT108.4385.47 27 PBT-20.91-31.64 34 NP-15.74-22.72 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

