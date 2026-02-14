W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.64% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net Loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.64% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.5765.59-1.26-3.60-1.76-3.26-2.21-3.82-1.91-23.64

