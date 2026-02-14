Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales decline 68.64% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net Loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.64% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.5765.59 -69 OPM %-1.26-3.60 -PBDT-1.76-3.26 46 PBT-2.21-3.82 42 NP-1.91-23.64 92

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

