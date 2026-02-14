Uravi Defence & Technology standalone net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 10.20 crore

Net profit of Uravi Defence & Technology rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.2010.026.769.480.870.920.430.370.330.28

