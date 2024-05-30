Business Standard
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 41.87% to Rs 107.47 crore
Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 578.57% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.87% to Rs 107.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.14% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 294.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales107.4775.75 42 294.51371.88 -21 OPM %5.095.10 -7.067.85 - PBDT6.512.96 120 20.4132.48 -37 PBT2.941.17 151 11.3025.27 -55 NP2.850.42 579 8.2520.70 -60
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

