Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.984.12 -52 OPM %1.011.94 -PBDT0.320.08 300 PBT0.320.08 300 NP0.320.08 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content