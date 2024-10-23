V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 544.26 croreNet loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 544.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 546.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales544.26546.09 0 OPM %-0.409.68 -PBDT-19.6443.09 PL PBT-49.1919.27 PL NP-33.0513.28 PL
