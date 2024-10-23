TVS Holdings standalone net profit declines 85.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.26% to Rs 56.54 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings declined 85.01% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 88.26% to Rs 56.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 481.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.54481.40 -88 OPM %55.3428.60 -PBDT16.79109.62 -85 PBT16.1798.38 -84 NP12.4482.98 -85
