Shree Hari Chemicals Export standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 30.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.8729.394.11-7.930.78-2.780.28-3.340.210.16