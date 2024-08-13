Shree Hari Chemicals Export standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 30.87 croreNet profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 30.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.8729.39 5 OPM %4.11-7.93 -PBDT0.78-2.78 LP PBT0.28-3.34 LP NP0.210.16 31
