HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.15 -73 OPM %-200.000 -PBDT-0.080 0 PBT-0.080 0 NP-0.080 0
