Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 248.86 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 13.51% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 248.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 217.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.248.86217.068.8610.3425.8623.9719.9618.3418.0715.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News