Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 62.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 194.20 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 62.74% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 194.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales194.20175.53 11 OPM %9.107.99 -PBDT20.6515.43 34 PBT15.0910.02 51 NP12.847.89 63
