Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 62.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 62.74% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 194.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.194.20175.539.107.9920.6515.4315.0910.0212.847.89