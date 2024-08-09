Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.38% to Rs 4.39 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 42.37% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.38% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.396.59 -33 OPM %15.9516.24 -PBDT0.570.89 -36 PBT0.470.80 -41 NP0.340.59 -42
