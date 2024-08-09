Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.38% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 42.37% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.38% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.396.5915.9516.240.570.890.470.800.340.59