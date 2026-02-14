Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 26.42 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 48.57% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.4229.4911.5128.522.848.221.884.261.623.15

