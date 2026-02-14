Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 26.42 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 48.57% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.4229.49 -10 OPM %11.5128.52 -PBDT2.848.22 -65 PBT1.884.26 -56 NP1.623.15 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 9.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST