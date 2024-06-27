Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 290.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 389.62% to Rs 141.55 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 290.12% to Rs 102.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 389.62% to Rs 141.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.13% to Rs 231.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 134.07% to Rs 340.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content