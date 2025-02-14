Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Sales decline 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.474.87 -29 OPM %9.806.57 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nirma standalone net profit rises 56.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 56.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 353.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 353.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 53.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 53.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon