3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.54% to Rs 177.60 croreNet Loss of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 154.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 177.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales177.60210.28 -16 OPM %1.8516.54 -PBDT3.1333.51 -91 PBT-4.3226.39 PL NP-4.31-154.16 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content