MIRC Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 21.66% to Rs 151.37 crore

Net profit of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.66% to Rs 151.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 193.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.37193.23 -22 OPM %3.74-1.63 -PBDT3.02-4.39 LP PBT1.35-6.43 LP NP1.35-6.43 LP

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

