Singapore Market ends 1.17% up

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 36.71 points, or 1.17%, to 3,179.77 after trading between 3,153.98 and 3,191.16. Volume of 1.45 billion shares worth S$1.24 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 325 to 257.
The STIs biggest gainer was UOL Group, rising 3.1% to S$6.20, while the biggest decliner was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, down 1.8% to S$1.65.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 1.23% to S$32.22 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 1.25% at S$13, while United Overseas Bank was up 1% at S$28.62.
