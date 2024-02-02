Sensex (    %)
                        
Paushak standalone net profit declines 9.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 51.81 crore
Net profit of Paushak declined 9.25% to Rs 13.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 51.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales51.8155.76 -7 OPM %36.2536.57 -PBDT21.8221.59 1 PBT18.3618.19 1 NP13.6315.02 -9
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

