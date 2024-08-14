Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 42.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.84% to Rs 714.16 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 42.06% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.84% to Rs 714.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1017.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.714.161017.9612.1810.7673.82122.2356.96103.9759.57102.81