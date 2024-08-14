Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 42.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.84% to Rs 714.16 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 42.06% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.84% to Rs 714.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1017.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales714.161017.96 -30 OPM %12.1810.76 -PBDT73.82122.23 -40 PBT56.96103.97 -45 NP59.57102.81 -42
