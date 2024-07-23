Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shrimp stocks in demand after FM announces financing scheme in Budget

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shares of companies engaged in shrimp business advanced after the Union FM, Nirmala Sitharaman announced financing for shrimp farming will be facilitated through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
Avanti feeds (up 3.98%), Coastal Corporation (up 3.45%), Waterbase (up 1.85%), Apex frozen (up 2.10%) edged higher.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

After protests, Bangladesh govt to formally accept ruling on job quotas

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; FMCG, Auto stocks rally amid agri push

Budget LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman announces urban housing outlay of Rs 10 trillion

Extremists vandalise BAPS Hindu temple in Canada with anti-India graffiti

Poonawalla Fincorp shares fall on Q1FY25 Results; Good time to Buy?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon