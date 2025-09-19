Friday, September 19, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session



Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 633.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 6.79% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 633.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25294.5. The Sensex is at 82553.94, down 0.55%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 2.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26698.65, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

