Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.71%

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3032.5, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.52% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 7.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22976.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3035.5, up 1.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

