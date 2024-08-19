NTPC Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.98% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index. NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. NTPC Ltd has added around 7.78% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42762.7, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 242.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.35, up 0.94% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 83.98% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

