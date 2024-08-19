Emami Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Active Clothing Co Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd and Malu Paper Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2024. Active Clothing Co Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd and Malu Paper Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emami Realty Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 108.06 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6231 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 104.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2677 shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 734.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16335 shares in the past one month.

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 227.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd rose 19.99% to Rs 49.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22505 shares in the past one month.

