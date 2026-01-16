Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 2.96%, gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1010.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.86% in last one year as compared to a 11% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.02% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1010.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 16.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27501.4, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

