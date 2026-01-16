Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 15.88% to Rs 1094.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 944.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7264.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7360.477264.8764.7567.661507.481276.851507.481276.851094.07944.15

