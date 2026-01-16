Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 15.88% to Rs 1094.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 944.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7264.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7360.477264.87 1 OPM %64.7567.66 -PBDT1507.481276.85 18 PBT1507.481276.85 18 NP1094.07944.15 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Key Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.87%, up for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.87%, up for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 2.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 2.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting