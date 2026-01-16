Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Key Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Key Corp reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.77-3.72 LP OPM %90.40106.18 -PBDT1.60-3.95 LP PBT1.59-3.96 LP NP1.59-3.96 LP

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

