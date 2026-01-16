Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 155.6, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.97% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 23.65% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.6, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Canara Bank has gained around 3.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59580.15, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.6, up 1.01% on the day. Canara Bank is up 58.97% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 23.65% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

