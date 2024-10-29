Business Standard
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 876.50 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 9.78% to Rs 124.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 876.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 751.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales876.50751.61 17 OPM %20.3020.97 -PBDT198.90173.94 14 PBT167.89151.45 11 NP124.77113.65 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

