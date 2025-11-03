Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.502.56 -2 OPM %36.8031.25 -PBDT0.850.70 21 PBT0.810.66 23 NP0.510.50 2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

