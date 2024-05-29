Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shrydus Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.503.269.459.293.333.375.502.910.050.120.520.290.050.120.520.290.050.120.520.30