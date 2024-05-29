Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore
Net profit of Shrydus Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.503.26 -54 9.459.29 2 OPM %3.333.37 -5.502.91 - PBDT0.050.12 -58 0.520.29 79 PBT0.050.12 -58 0.520.29 79 NP0.050.12 -58 0.520.30 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shrydus Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MCX inks MoU with JFX to enhance development activities

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 68.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Consolidated Finvest &amp; Holdings standalone net profit declines 94.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon