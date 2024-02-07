Sensex (    %)
                        
Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 31.80 crore
Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 79.31% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 31.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales31.8039.57 -20 OPM %1.6717.44 -PBDT2.488.71 -72 PBT1.627.79 -79 NP1.205.80 -79
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

