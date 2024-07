With effect from 04 July 2024

Shyam Metalics & Energy has appointed Chandra Shekhar Verma as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years. His appointment will be effective from 4 July 2024 till 3 July 2029 subject to the necessary approval of the Shareholders of the Company.