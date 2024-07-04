Bandhan Bank deposits rise 22% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rose by 22.79% to Rs 1,33,203 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 1,08,480 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

The bank's total deposits were lower by 1.5% as compared with Rs 1,35,202 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 41,099 crore during the quarter, up 31.6% YoY but down 0.7% QoQ.

Retail to total deposits ratio stood at 69.1% in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as against 71.2% recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

CASA ratio stood at 33.4% in the quarter ended June 2024 as against 36% in the quarter ended June 2023 and 37.1% in the quarter ended March 2024.

Loans & advances (on book + off book + TLTRO + PTC) incraesed by 21.8% to Rs 1,25,619 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 1,03,169 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 June 2023. On a QoQ basis, the loan book has rose by 0.7% from Rs 1,24,721 crore.

The bank's LCR as on 30 June 2024 stood approximately at 149.5%. Collection efficiency for the month of June 2024 was approximately 98.5% as compared with 98.8% in March 2024. The collection efficiency emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 98.5% and that of non-EEB segment was 98.3% in June 2024.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Banks distribution network spans 6,300 outlets The Bank added 10 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at 3.36 crore customers. The Bank currently has nearly 76,000 employees.

The bank's net profit tumbled 93.24% to Rs 54.62 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 808.29 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. However total income grew by 20.13% to Rs 5,883.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 4,897.39 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

