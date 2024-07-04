Indices came off the days high; IT shares extent gains for 6th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.14 points or 0.22% to 80,162.94. The Nifty 50 index added 48.30 points or 0.20% to 24,334.80.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 80,392.64 and 24,401, respectively in morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank also hits record high at 53,357.70 in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.31%.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 47,043.80 and 53,775.17, respectively.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,041 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index gained 1.32% to 37,807.45. The index jumped 6.78% in six consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 2.61%), Coforge (up 2.45%), HCL Technologies (up 2.03%), Mphasis (up 1.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.26%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.97%), LTIMindtree (up 0.49%) and Wipro (up 0.06%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bajaj Finance fell 1.21%. The companys new loans booked increased by 10% to 10.97 million in Q1 FY25 as compared to 9.94 million recorded in Q1 FY24.
Brigade Enterprises advanced 2.98% after the company announced the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) for a residential project at West Bangalores Tumkur Road.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content