Sidh Automobiles standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Sidh Automobiles rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.04 325 OPM %88.2425.00 -PBDT0.150.01 1400 PBT0.150.01 1400 NP0.150.01 1400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

