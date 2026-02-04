Siemens Ltd spurts 2.1%, up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3279.1, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3279.1, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Siemens Ltd has added around 6.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3295.6, up 2.2% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 71.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News