Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi commences civil works for its Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at Dahej SEZ

Sigachi commences civil works for its Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at Dahej SEZ

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sigachi Industries has announced the initiation of civil works for its next phase of capacity expansionXan advanced 12,000 MTPA Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at its Dahej SEZ unit in Gujarat. This strategic move aligns with Sigachis long-term vision of operational resilience, safety-first design, and continued global leadership in the excipient industry.

The company said, "While the investigation committee continues its work on the recent tragedy at Sigachis Pashamylaram unit, the Company is actively building forward. The Dahej MCC Project reflects Sigachis determination to rise stronger, with smarter systems, globally benchmarked safety features, and capacity augmentation focused on uninterrupted supply to its valued global clientele.

 

Key Highlights of the Expansion Strategy: h

12,000 MTPA MCC Capacity to be added at Dahej SEZ, operational within 9 months. h Designed for Safety & Excellence: The new Spray Dryer system is being procured in consultation with reputed equipment manufacturers and safety experts. h Total Installed MCC Capacity will rise to 30,000 MTPA, cementing Sigachis position as the Largest Manufacturer in India and among the top in the world. h Reinforced Business Continuity: This new capacity at Dahej SEZ, along with increased production at our Jhagadia and Dahej SEZ (existing) facilities, will help us continue serving our customers without any disruption in supply".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Pound steadies near one-week high ahead of BoE decision; GBP/INR above 117 mark

Pound steadies near one-week high ahead of BoE decision; GBP/INR above 117 mark

Caplin Point Labs jumps as Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

Caplin Point Labs jumps as Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon