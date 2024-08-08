Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.110.0236.36-300.000.04-0.060.04-0.060.02-0.06