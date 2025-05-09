Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 46.02 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 30.74% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.28% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 147.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales46.0237.16 24 147.66106.03 39 OPM %17.3017.76 -19.5218.78 - PBDT10.087.77 30 34.5925.07 38 PBT9.767.56 29 33.5224.20 39 NP7.916.05 31 25.3419.45 30

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

